Timeline: The Jayme Closs case

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald spoke during an October news conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs. She was found alive Thursday in Gordon, Wis., a town about 60 miles north of Barron.

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who vanished after her parents were found shot to death in their Barron, Wis., home nearly three months ago, was found alive after she flagged down a woman walking her dog Thursday in northwestern Wisconsin.

Here's a look back at the case.

Oct. 15, 2018

Authorities launch a search for Jayme Closs after her parents — James Closs, 56 and Denise Closs, 46 — are found dead in their Barron, Wis., home. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says that Jayme was home at the time of the homicides and that she isn't a suspect in her parents' deaths.

Oct. 22, 2018

Investigators release photos of two vehicles they say were near Jayme's home around the time her parents were shot to death and she disappeared. A community gathering is held that night at Riverview Middle School in Barron, where Jayme is a student.

Oct. 23, 2018

More than 2,000 volunteers stream into Barron to search for Jayme. Volunteers, walking about 10 feet apart, comb an area of about two to three miles.

Oct. 24, 2018

The FBI offers a $25,000 reward for information leading to Jayme.

Nov. 1, 2018

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says it has shut down its around-the-clock command center set up to organize the search. Fitzgerald, the sheriff, calls the move a transition "from a 24/7 reactive operation to a more deliberate and methodical effort to progress the investigation," because of a declining number of tips.

Nov. 17, 2018

With the start of the firearms deer season, Wisconsin officials ask hunters across the state to keep an eye out for any evidence that might provide a break in the case.

Dec. 12, 2018

Barron residents light a 16-foot "tree of hope" for Jayme at Riverview Middle School.

Jan. 7, 2019

Authorities announce plans to provide an update on the investigation. The sheriff says he'll update the media about new partners and an expanded team that's working to find Jayme.

Jan. 10, 2019

Jayme is found alive at 4:43 p.m. after emerging from a heavily wooded area and flagging a woman walking her dog in Gordon, Wis., a town of several hundred residents about 60 miles north of Barron.