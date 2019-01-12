Attorneys for suspect in Closs case 'relying on integrity of judicial system'

The street with Jayme Closs was found is barricaded.
The street where Jayme Closs was found is barricaded by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. It's a small area of homes in a rural part of far northwest Wisconsin, about 8 miles east of the town of Gordon. It's a sparsely populated area of pine trees, lakes and rivers. 