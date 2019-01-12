Attorneys for suspect in Closs case 'relying on integrity of judicial system'

The street where Jayme Closs was found is barricaded by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. It's a small area of homes in a rural part of far northwest Wisconsin, about 8 miles east of the town of Gordon. It's a sparsely populated area of pine trees, lakes and rivers.

Two public defenders representing the suspect in the Jayme Closs case say they are "relying on the integrity of our judicial system to ensure that everyone's rights are protected and respected."

Attorneys Charlie Glynn and Richard Jones are representing Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, who is accused of killing James and Denise Closs in October in Barron, Wis., and then holding their 13-year-old daughter Jayme captive for nearly three months.

Jake Thomas Patterson. Barron County Sheriff's Department via AP

On Thursday, Jayme escaped the home in Douglas County — about an hour north of Barron — where she was being held. Patterson was arrested a short time later.

Investigators have been working through the weekend, conducting interviews and continuing to search Patterson's residence near Gordon, Wis.

Glynn and Jones issued a statement calling the case a "very tragic situation" involving a "substantial amount of information, interest, and emotion."

They said they are awaiting the filing of charges on Monday, when Patterson is due to make his initial court appearance in Barron County.