Shutdown hampers wildfire preparedness and training across the U.S.

Winter is peak time for prescribed burns, deliberately set fires designed to eliminate leaves and other flammable material that could fuel a larger forest fire. But the partial government shutdown is interfering with this and other preparations for the fire season.
Winter is peak time for prescribed burns, deliberately set fires designed to eliminate leaves and other flammable material that could fuel a larger forest fire. But the partial government shutdown is interfering with this and other preparations for the fire season. 