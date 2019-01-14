Former Mpls. cop headed to prison for 2017 sexual assault of a teen girl

David Edward Campbell Courtesy of Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Before he received his 57-month sentence, David Edward Campbell, 59, listened as a court victim's services employee read from a letter written by the girl he assaulted.

In the letter, the girl said she had to undergo therapy after she "slipped into a dark place," and considered committing suicide. The girl added that she's proud of herself for getting to this point in her life but, "deep down inside, I will never be the same."

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Thad Tudor said Campbell's crimes were particularly egregious because his teenage victim was living with the family and was vulnerable. She was 16. Campbell was 59.

"He also did this while he had a gun and a badge," said Tudor, referring to occasions where Campbell assaulted the girl while he was in uniform and in or near his squad car.

Campbell, dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit, declined to speak at the hearing. His attorney, Bruce Rivers, asked for a three-year sentence and said that as a former police officer in prison, Campbell's life will be in danger. Rivers said Campbell was in isolation while in jail and will likely have to be in solitary confinement for his period in prison.

Campbell was convicted of seven felonies. And he will serve two-thirds of his sentence, just over three years, behind bars. The remaining third will be spent on supervised release.