Man and police dog die, officer injured in Duluth shootout

A man and police K-9 are dead and a Duluth police officer was hurt in a shooting Sunday evening.

A police statement says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon at a home on the 1000 block of West Skyline Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

After an hour-long standoff, Duluth police say the suspect fired at officers, wounding one and killing his K-9 partner. Officers returned fire. The suspect was later found dead in the residence.

The injured officer has been released from the hospital. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.