Broadway legend Carol Channing has died at age 97

Actress Carol Channing in Concord, N.H.
This June 27, 2007 file photo shows singer and actress Carol Channing in Concord, N.H. Channing, whose career spanned decades on Broadway and on television has died at age 97. Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes early Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, Calif. 