Amid Brexit chaos, Theresa May's government survives confidence vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks Wednesday at the House of Commons in London during a debate before a no-confidence vote raised by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. May withstood the challenge to her leadership.
