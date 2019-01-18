Teenage driver finds tons of golf balls rotting off California

A curious harbor seal checks out diver Mike Weber as he and other divers pick up golf balls in the waters off the coast of Northern California. His daughter wrote a paper about all the golf balls found in the ocean from nearby golf courses.
