Snow reports from southern Minnesota

A winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow across parts of southern Minnesota from Friday into Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, a weather spotter in Cottonwood County, north of Heron Lake, reported 15 inches of snow.

Spotters in Mapleton and Avoca reported 12.5 inches.

There was a sharp cut-off to the snowfall; most of the Twin Cities metro area saw only a dusting of snow.

Other snow reports relayed by the Weather Service on Friday and Saturday included:

12 inches — Winnebago, Brownsdale

11.8 inches — Austin

11 inches — Manchester, Harmony, Spring Valley

10.8 inches — Windom

10.5 inches — Albert Lea

10.2 inches — Hardwick

10 inches — Sherburn, Grand Meadow

9 inches — Granada, Blue Earth

8.5 inches — New Richland

8.4 inches — Stewartville

8 inches — Amboy, Ellendale

7.1 inches — Chatfield

6.5 inches — Rochester

6.2 inches — Preston

6 inches — Hayfield, Worthington, Fairmont, St. James

5.7 inches — Owatonna

5 inches — Redwood Falls

4.9 inches — La Crescent

4.6 inches — New Ulm

4 inches — Oronoco, Mantorville, Marshall, Montevideo

3.5 inches — New Prague, Faribault, Le Center, Canby

2.5 inches — Northfield

2.1 inches — Lakeville

2 inches — Prior Lake, Red Wing

1.7 inches — Hutchinson

1.1 inches — Waconia

0.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport