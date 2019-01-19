Snow reports from southern Minnesota

A winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow across parts of southern Minnesota from Friday into Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, a weather spotter in Cottonwood County, north of Heron Lake, reported 15 inches of snow.
Spotters in Mapleton and Avoca reported 12.5 inches.
There was a sharp cut-off to the snowfall; most of the Twin Cities metro area saw only a dusting of snow.
Other snow reports relayed by the Weather Service on Friday and Saturday included: 12 inches — Winnebago, Brownsdale
11.8 inches — Austin
11 inches — Manchester, Harmony, Spring Valley
10.8 inches — Windom
10.5 inches — Albert Lea
10.2 inches — Hardwick
10 inches — Sherburn, Grand Meadow
9 inches — Granada, Blue Earth
8.5 inches — New Richland
8.4 inches — Stewartville
8 inches — Amboy, Ellendale
7.1 inches — Chatfield
6.5 inches — Rochester
6.2 inches — Preston
6 inches — Hayfield, Worthington, Fairmont, St. James
5.7 inches — Owatonna
5 inches — Redwood Falls
4.9 inches — La Crescent
4.6 inches — New Ulm
4 inches — Oronoco, Mantorville, Marshall, Montevideo
3.5 inches — New Prague, Faribault, Le Center, Canby
2.5 inches — Northfield
2.1 inches — Lakeville
2 inches — Prior Lake, Red Wing
1.7 inches — Hutchinson
1.1 inches — Waconia
0.2 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport