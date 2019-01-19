Morphine, with a side of grief counseling: Nursing students learn how to handle death

Belmont adjunct nursing instructor Morgan Bryant mimics the "death rattle" in her headset, also controlling the pulse, breathing and blood pressure of the simulated patients in the lab.
Belmont adjunct nursing instructor Morgan Bryant mimics the "death rattle" in her headset, also controlling the pulse, breathing and blood pressure of the simulated patients in the lab. 