Man dies in Minneapolis shooting

A man died in a shooting Saturday night in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said officers responded to reports of numerous gunshots in an alley on the 3600 block between Penn and Queen avenues North just after 10 p.m.

The gunshots were reported by 911 callers and the department's ShotSpotter system.

When officers reached the alley, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

"The first officers arriving on the scene provided medical attention while additional responding officers secured the scene," police reported in a news release. "Paramedics arrived on the scene and took over medical treatment. The victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital where he died a short time later."

The man's name has not been released.

Authorities said investigators spoke with several potential witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene. No further details on the shooting were immediately available.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting call the CrimeStoppers phone line at (800) 222-TIPS.