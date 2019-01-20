2 Minnesota residents killed in rollover crash in New Mexico

Two Minnesota residents died Saturday in a rollover crash along a freeway in central New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police reported that 64-year-old Duane George and 61-year-old Patricia George, both of Elk River, Minn., were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash west of the unincorporated community of Clines Corners.

Authorities said Duane George was driving a truck hauling a travel trailer at about 10 a.m. on Interstate 40 in New Mexico's Torrance County.

Police said the truck was in the process of passing a car when it rolled for an unknown reason.

Authorities reported that alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, and the two victims were wearing seat belts.