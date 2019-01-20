Man fatally shot by police in Twin Cities suburb

A St. Louis Park police officer fatally shot a man on Saturday night after responding to a domestic dispute call in the Twin Cities suburb.

The St. Louis Park Police Department reported that the shooting happened at the Louisiana Court Apartments, 2760 Louisiana Ave.

"Officers responded to the location at about 6 p.m. following a report of a verbal domestic," police said in a news release. "An adult male is deceased; no bystanders or officers were injured."

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on standard administrative leave. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

The name of the man who died has not been released. No further details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.