Three vehicles break through ice in one day on Minnesota lake

While much of Minnesota saw temperatures well below zero on Saturday and Sunday, dangerous ice conditions persist on some lakes in the state.

Three vehicles broke through the ice and sank in separate incidents Saturday on Madison Lake, east of Mankato.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office reported that a Ford Escape broke through the ice just before noon; three occupants escaped without injury.

At about 8:45 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup broke through the ice; three people escaped from the truck without injury.

And then at about 9:15 p.m., a Dodge Dakota pickup broke through the ice, and four people were able to escape the truck.

All three vehicles broke through the ice near the Point Pleasant Campgrounds; all three vehicles were fully submerged, the sheriff's office reported.

The area where the vehicles broke through the ice had been open water in the past week, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said additional warning signs have been placed at landings on Madison Lake.

Authorities remind people to check local ice conditions before venturing out on frozen lakes.