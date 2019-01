Chastity Brown to perform at celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Chastity Brown performs Monday night at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Minneapolis, as part of a celebration honoring the late civil rights leader. Paul Robinson, the pastor for Grace Outreach Church, will give the keynote address.

Elsewhere in the city, the annual MLK Jr. Holiday Breakfast took place Monday morning at the Armory, featuring CNN's Don Lemon. Find his remarks here.