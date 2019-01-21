For the poor, the safety net in a shutdown doesn't feel safe

Doris Cochran works on an "ugly sweater."
Doris Cochran works on "an ugly sweater," which she is planning to sell, in her apartment in Arlington, Va. Cochran is a disabled mother of two young boys living in subsidized housing. She's stockpiling canned foods to try to make sure her family won't go hungry if her food stamps run out. 