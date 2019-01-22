Minnesota native dies from injuries in New Mexico avalanche

A second person who died from injuries sustained in an avalanche at a northern New Mexico ski resort is a Minnesota native.

The deceased skier has been identified by family as 22-year-old Corey Borg-Massanari, who was raised in Brainerd. Borg-Massanari moved to Vail, Colo., from Minnesota to attend Colorado Mountain College. He worked for an outdoor equipment company and as a zipline tour guide in the summer.

Borg-Massanari was one of two people pulled from the snow after the avalanche Thursday at Taos Ski Valley. He died Monday at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where he had been transported after the avalanche.

The other victim, identified as 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti of Massachusetts, was pronounced dead shortly after the avalanche.