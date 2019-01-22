Omar calls for end to shutdown, blames Trump

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota listens during a news conference on Jan. 10 in Washington. Omar called for an end to the partial federal government shutdown Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is calling for an end to the partial federal government shutdown and blames President Donald Trump for what she calls the "cruel, hateful ideology that is at the core of it."

Omar, a Somali-American who is a former refugee herself, gathered people affected by the shutdown and immigration policies for a news conference Tuesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The freshman Democrat accuses Republicans of trying to delegitimize government for decades. She says hundreds of thousands of people have now gone a month without pay because she says Trump chose to shut down government.

Omar also criticized Trump for pushing for what she calls a "racist wall" on the southern border to end the stalemate over the shutdown. She called on Trump to "end your temper tantrum" and reopen government so the U.S. can then debate immigration policy.