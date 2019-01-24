Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross downplayed shutdown hardships. Dems raged

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he didn't understand why furloughed federal workers, or those working without pay, might struggle or need to visit food banks. Democrats called him out of touch.
