'Proud Mary' released 50 years ago

Creedence Clearwater Revival released "Proud Mary" 50 years ago Friday. John Fogerty wrote it shortly after being discharged from the National Guard.

Who is Proud Mary? She's a steamboat that offers the singer an escape from "the Man" and his working class blues.

Just the following year, this song was on the Billboard charts again ... this time sung by Tina Turner.