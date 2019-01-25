Twin Cities forecast adds 5-9 inches of snow to subzero temps

A cyclist rode through traffic along Cedar Avenue South despite the winter weather conditions in January 2015 Minneapolis.

Imagine a meat locker, where it's snowing. That's what appears to be heading toward the Twin Cities Sunday into Monday.

While you may have been bracing for the double-digit subzero temperatures that could close schools next week, you might not be quite ready for the shoveling that's coming just before.

It appears we'll finally have a storm hit the Twin Cities.



The snow will arrive late Sunday and last into Monday. The current forecast calls for 5 to 9 inches, but higher totals are possible in spots, especially along and south of I-94. pic.twitter.com/9kkz0vgkVg — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 25, 2019

The most recent forecast put out Friday afternoon by the Twin Cities National Weather Service office calls for 5 to 9 inches Sunday into Monday with higher totals possible in spots.

Keep tabs on the MPR News Updraft blog for more updates tonight and over the weekend.