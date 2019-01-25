Twin Cities forecast adds 5-9 inches of snow to subzero temps

Imagine a meat locker, where it's snowing. That's what appears to be heading toward the Twin Cities Sunday into Monday.
While you may have been bracing for the double-digit subzero temperatures that could close schools next week, you might not be quite ready for the shoveling that's coming just before.
It appears we'll finally have a storm hit the Twin Cities.— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 25, 2019
The snow will arrive late Sunday and last into Monday. The current forecast calls for 5 to 9 inches, but higher totals are possible in spots, especially along and south of I-94. pic.twitter.com/9kkz0vgkVg
The most recent forecast put out Friday afternoon by the Twin Cities National Weather Service office calls for 5 to 9 inches Sunday into Monday with higher totals possible in spots.
Keep tabs on the MPR News Updraft blog for more updates tonight and over the weekend.
There's no sugarcoating it, the weather will get extremely cold next week. In fact, this could be the coldest airmass in several years. Here are the current forecast highs Wednesday and lows Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/IKAO6Fzhcr— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 24, 2019