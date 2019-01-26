Bracing racing: Runners brave cold, snow in Twin Cities

Hundreds of runners braved light snow and temperatures near zero on Saturday morning to take part in the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul.

Runners could choose from a half-marathon, 10-kilometer or 5-kilometer races. The courses started and finished downtown, and wound along the Mississippi River on Shepard Road.

Runners had to carefully descend — and then climb back up — a hill on Jackson Street that was slippery from the newly fallen snow.

Half-marathon runners descending slippery Jackson Street hill to Shepard Road in downtown St. Paul during this morning’s Securian Winter Run. Temperature about zero, snow falling pic.twitter.com/zR4e7mrp5L — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) January 26, 2019

The race attire? A mash-up of running, skiing and ice fishing gear. Many racers donned face masks that were coated in frost as they reached the finish.

Complete results can be found here.

Spot yourself in the photos below? Send your name to akrueger@mpr.org and we'll add it to the captions.