Bracing racing: Runners brave cold, snow in Twin Cities


1 A bundled-up half-marathon runner's face is barely visible during the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
2 Half-marathon runners brave light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run on Kellogg Boulevard in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
3 Half-marathon runners brave light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
4 Bundled-up half-marathon runners brave light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run on Kellogg Boulevard in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
5 Half-marathon runners brave light snow and temperatures near zero at the start of the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
6 Matthew Borneman of Madison, Wis., waits in the Securian Financial headquarters in downtown St. Paul for the half-marathon to start on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. He'd been out warming up a little before heading for the start line of the Securian Winter Run, with the temperature about zero. 
7 Runners in the 10K race try not to slip while descending a hill on Jackson Street in downtown St. Paul amid light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
8 Runners brave light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run on Jackson Street in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
9 Runners in the 10K race brave light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
10 Runners in the 5K race brave light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
11 A runner is coated in frost near the finish line of the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
12 Runners negotiate a slippery street corner amid light snow near the finish of the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
13 Vincent Lee Clark of Lake Elmo, Minn. (left) and pacer Katariina Isola climb a hill on Jackson Street in downtown St. Paul with other runners, amid light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
14 A runner is coated in frost near the finish line of the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
15 A runner is coated in frost near the finish line of the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
16 Runners brave light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
17 Runners near the finish line amid light snow and temperatures near zero during the annual Securian Winter Run in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 
18 John Dam of Tyler, Minn., wore shorts to the 5K Securian Winter Run, but conceded to the cold with some leggings and a facemask on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in St. Paul. He was one of hundreds of people that braved the near-zero cold to participate in the annual winter running rite that's a highlight of the St. Paul Winter Carnival. 
19 A polar bear costume seemed apt outerwear as runners gathered in the Securian Financial headquarters waiting for the Securian Winter Run half-marathon to kick off in downtown St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. 