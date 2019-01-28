Live Winter storm takes aim at much of Minnesota

Federal employees return to work, but fears of another shutdown loom

Federal employees wait in line at World Central Kitchen, a food bank and food distribution center established by celebrity chef José Andrés. The federal government is back open, but it could be several days before workers receive missed paychecks.
Federal employees wait in line at World Central Kitchen, a food bank and food distribution center established by celebrity chef José Andrés. The federal government is back open, but it could be several days before workers receive missed paychecks. 