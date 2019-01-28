Mueller investigation 'close to being completed,' acting attorney general says

Special counsel Robert Mueller, foreground, arrives at the U.S. Capitol for closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017. in Washington, D.C.
Special counsel Robert Mueller, foreground, arrives at the U.S. Capitol for closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, 2017. in Washington, D.C. 