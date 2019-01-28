Photos: Snowstorm blankets Minnesota ahead of deep freeze


1 Ice crystals collect on Herlbelto Rosendo's face as he snowblows sidewalks in St. Paul on Monday. 
2 Matt Murphy helps his son Owen, 7, snowblow the sidewalk of their south Minneapolis home. Several school districts, including Minneapolis, canceled classes because of the snowstorm. 
3 Adam Fischer shovels out his vehicle to go to work in Rochester, Minn. Heavy snow and gusting winds created blizzard-like conditions Monday across parts of the Midwest, prompting officials to close hundreds of schools, courthouses and businesses, and ground air travel. 
4 Andy Maxfield brushes snow from his truck outside his home after heavy snow overnight in Rochester. 
5 Herlbelto Rosendo, right, and Jose Suarez clear sidewalks along Spring Street in St. Paul. 
6 Slow but steady traffic on Lyndale Avenue above the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging all drivers to take it easy on the roads, especially because blowing and drifting snow are making for some tough conditions. 
7 A woman walks across the snowy University of Minnesota campus near the Dinkytown neighborhood in Minneapolis on Sunday. 
8 Traffic creeps down eastbound Interstate 94 as seen from the Groveland Avenue bridge in Minneapolis. The State Patrol responded to scores of spinouts and crashes early Monday in the metro area, even before the busiest commute time, because of snow-covered and icy roads. 
9 James Bryan snowblows his driveway in Chaska. The Twin Cities metro area received between 2.5 inches of snow to 5 inches of snow. 