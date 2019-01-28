Photos: Snowstorm blankets Minnesota ahead of deep freeze

Minnesotans woke up to a fresh coat of snow Monday morning following an overnight winter storm that dumped as much as 9 inches of the fluffy white stuff in parts of the state.

In the Twin Cities, snowfall totals ranged from about 2.5 to 5 inches.

Several school districts called off classes, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Anoka-Hennepin, while others delayed the start of school by at least two hours.

Classes could be canceled again later this week, when a second round of dangerous cold rolls in. Last week's deep freeze led to the cancellation of several events, including the St. Paul Winter Carnival's Moon Glow parade on opening night.