House panel highlights bills against gender-based violence

Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, D-New Brighton, speaks at a news conference.
Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, D-New Brighton, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in St. Paul. Kunesh-Podein was flanked by several women holding red shawls that symbolize the plight of missing and murdered indigenous women. 