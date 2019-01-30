In 'Maid,' a single mother finds 'no way' to make it on minimum wage

Stephanie Land says that cleaning houses gave her an intimate knowledge of the homeowners: "I knew them by the imprints they left in their bed. I knew them by the ring of coffee from their coffee mug that was always in the same place."
Stephanie Land says that cleaning houses gave her an intimate knowledge of the homeowners: "I knew them by the imprints they left in their bed. I knew them by the ring of coffee from their coffee mug that was always in the same place." 