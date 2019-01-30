Judge commits man who crashed into gate at governor's mansion

Police and maintenance workers assess damage to the gate at the governor's mansion on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Clinton Fouquette, the man who crashed his car into the gate in front of the governor's mansion late last year, has been committed to a state hospital for mental health care.

Following the decision by a Ramsey County judge this week, Fouquette is scheduled to be transferred to the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center, where he will be held for an initial period of six months.

At the time of the crash, Fouquette said he had medical problems, and that he was tired of "all the electricity" under his skin. He has been held at the jail in Ramsey County since then.

Earlier this month, a Ramsey County judge found Fouquette incompetent to stand trial, and referred him to be evaluated for civil commitment.

Because Fouquette is incarcerated, his case is subject to the state's 48-hour rule, meaning that once he is committed, he is supposed to be transferred to a mental health facility within 48 hours.

His defense attorney had raised concerns about Fouquette's condition if he was not committed. The Minnesota Department of Human Services recently stopped providing mental health services to make defendants competent to stand trial unless they qualify for in-patient hospitalization.

Defendants too sick to stand trial, but not sick enough for inpatient treatment, may be left to languish in jail. But as an inpatient at Anoka, Fouquette will receive restoration services.

The criminal case will be on hold until Fouquette is found competent to stand trial, meaning that he is able to understand the charges against him and provide meaningful assistance to his defense attorney.