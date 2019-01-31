Authorities seek help finding SE Minnesota woman missing in subzero cold

Police in Goodview, near Winona, Minn., reported that Leigh Meska, 31, left for work in Rochester on Wednesday morning, Jan. 30, 2019. She never arrived.

Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who left for work early Wednesday and has not been seen since.

The subzero conditions are adding urgency to the search.

Police in Goodview, near Winona, reported that Leigh Meska, 31, left for work in Rochester on Wednesday morning. She never arrived.

Goodview police told KARE 11 that Meska usually takes a bus to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester but was running late on Wednesday morning, so she drove.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office reported that cell phone pings indicate Meska's last known location to be near U.S. Highway 52 in the Rochester area.

Meska is driving a gray 2014 Chevrolet Impala, with Minnesota license plate 136-MWK.

She's described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, wearing a sweater with black leggings and a red jacket.

Authorities are asking people to keep an eye out for the vehicle along roadsides and ditches.

KARE reported that law enforcement agencies are driving roads between Winona and Rochester looking for Meska's car and also conducting aerial searches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goodview Police Department at (507) 452-1500 or Winona County dispatch at (507) 457-6492, or call 911.