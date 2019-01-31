Why is it so *&%# cold? Come warm up in the answer vortex

The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. "Vortex" refers to the counterclockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left). During winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex can shift, sending cold arctic air southward over the United States (right).
The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. "Vortex" refers to the counterclockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left). During winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex can shift, sending cold arctic air southward over the United States (right). 