The Five: Get your kid organized, listen to Dante and see a delightful film

Every week, senior producer Stephanie Curtis recommends five things to see, do or experience.

Warning: This is family-centered.

1) "Stan and Ollie" is a delightful film about the late careers of Laurel and Hardy. John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan bring the two men to life in a manner that goes beyond imitation. You don't need to be a Son of the Desert to enjoy this film.

2) I am trying to get a grip on my household, which includes two disorganized children that lack executive functioning. "The Organized Child," a recent book based on 15 years of studies, helps you understand WHY KIDS ARE SO DISORGANIZED. This book has a clear path to follow to help your kids get homework done, find their stuff, and contribute less to household chaos.

3) My 10-year-old would like people to listen to the "Fictional" podcast. It's a storytelling show that recounts classics. My son in particular recommends the "Dante's Inferno" episode. He says, "Usually it would be a dark story... but Jason Weisman is a host who makes things really funny ... it would be (an) insanely dark (story) but he adds a funny twist to it."

4) It's freezing out there. On Friday night, go out to dinner at the Midtown Global Market. Everyone in the family can get different food. A jazz duo will perform and children are allowed — even encouraged — to dance and act like fools. You can also get a little grocery shopping done!

5) Oscar-nominated bittersweet Polish romance "Cold War" is only in theaters. But you can listen to the soundtrack at home and it's beautiful. Listen!