Charges: Moose Lake inmate tried to kill guard with makeshift knife

Carlton County prosecutors charged a Moose Lake prison inmate with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill a prison guard earlier this week.

George Mack Jr., 43, attached a razor blade to a toothbrush and lunged at the guard who was sitting in a chair, the charges say.

Prosecutors say video from a surveillance camera shows Mack grab the guard's head with one hand and slashing at the guard's throat with the other.

The guard heard Mack say, "I'm in charge here," as he tried to slash the guard's throat, according to prosecutors.

The guard was able to jump out of the chair and run away from Mack. Prosecutors say Mack punched and injured another guard before he was subdued. They also say Mack inflicted two gashes on the throat of his intended victim.

Prosecutors charged Mack with first-degree premeditated attempted murder and fourth-degree assault.