The shutdown is over. Now the federal workforce faces 'untold morale problems'

Environmental activists Liz Brandt (from left), with her daughters, Natalia, 3, and Valencia Bednar, 5; Martha Roberts; and Molly Rauch pose for a photograph while welcoming Environmental Protection Agency employees back to work on Jan. 28 in Washington, D.C. Furloughed employees returned to work following the end of the longest-ever partial federal government shutdown.
Environmental activists Liz Brandt (from left), with her daughters, Natalia, 3, and Valencia Bednar, 5; Martha Roberts; and Molly Rauch pose for a photograph while welcoming Environmental Protection Agency employees back to work on Jan. 28 in Washington, D.C. Furloughed employees returned to work following the end of the longest-ever partial federal government shutdown. 