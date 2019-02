Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during a SiriusXM 'Town Hall' event on October 30, 2017 in New York City.

Kirsten Gillibrand, the United States Senator from New York, discusses her candidacy for President in 2020.

"What I've shown in my 12 years in public service is that I will fight for you and I'll fight for your kids as hard as I fight for my own."

