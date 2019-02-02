Plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 35 ramp

A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday on an Interstate 35 exit ramp in Stacy, Minn.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office reported that no one was injured when the single-engine plane landed on the ramp in Stacy; the sheriff's office received the call at 11:19 a.m. The pilot taxied the plane to a nearby Kwik Trip.

The sheriff's office said the pilot reported the plane was overheating, forcing the emergency landing. The plane did not strike any vehicles when it landed on the exit ramp.

The flight originated in New Richmond, Wis.