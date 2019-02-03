MMA fighter suspected of murder escapes from prison van in Texas

In this photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff's Office, Cedric Marks is pictured in a booking photo in Grand Rapids, Mich., dated Jan. 8, 2019.

Updated: 4:05 p.m. | Posted: 2:55 p.m.

An MMA fighter suspected of killing an ex-girlfriend and friend of hers escaped Sunday from a prisoner transport van in Texas, authorities said.

Cedric Marks — who's also a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman in Minnesota in 2009 — escaped from the private prison transport van during a stop for food at a McDonald's in Conroe, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said during a news conference in the city, which is about 40 miles north of Houston.

McGinnis said murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month's killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Okla., on Jan. 15.

Authorities said Marks is "extremely dangerous" and that anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

Marks was arrested in Michigan last month on a Bell County, Texas, charge alleging that on Aug. 21, he broke into Scott's home in Temple, which is about 60 miles north of Austin. Authorities say he escaped while being transferred to Bell County to face that charge.

Scott requested a protective order against Marks last July, accusing him of choking her unconscious twice, Temple television station KCEN reported.

"Each time he allowed me to regain consciousness and then he choked me out again," Scott said in an affidavit.

The protective order request was denied.

She also reported to police that Marks had broken into her home in August while her daughter, who was 9, was there. She said he took her cellphone to prevent her from calling 911.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's initial tweet about the escape said Marks was facing three "pending murder charges," but it didn't immediately respond to requests for further information about those charges.

Police in Bloomington, Minn., say Marks remains a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of April Pease, who was the mother of one of his children. The two were involved in a fierce custody dispute in Washington state, and Pease went to live in a Bloomington women's shelter because she said she was afraid of Marks.

Like Scott, Pease alleged that Marks had choked her unconscious on more than one occasion, according to a court custody investigator. Pease went missing in March 2009 and Marks got custody of their son.

Pease's mother, Dottie Pease, told KCEN last month that she had believed her daughter might have had a drug addiction relapse, but that given the developments in Texas, she thought it was possible that Marks might have had something to do with her daughter's disappearance.

Marks compiled a record of 31-28-0 during his professional MMA career, which began in 1999, according to the website mixedmartialarts.com. His last fight was in September.