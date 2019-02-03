Football fans: How your team plays can sway what you eat

For passionate football fans, it's not just bragging rights on the line Sunday: Waistlines are too. Research suggests whether your team wins or loses can alter how you perceive the taste of food, and how much you eat, even the day after.
