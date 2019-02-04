WBEZ documentary: 'Making Obama' Part 1

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) waves after being introduced in October 2008 in Lake Worth, Florida.

From WBEZ Chicago, "Making Obama" tells the story of Barack Obama's climb from the South Side of Chicago to the national stage.

Host Jennifer White talks with Obama's key advisors, mentors, rivals and the former president himself.

Part one covers Obama's years as a community organizer to his first elected office as Illinois State Senator.

Click the audio player above to listen to the documentary. Be advised there is some strong language in the documentary.

Documentary and podcast series produced by WBEZ in 2018.