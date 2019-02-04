A first: Women take the majority in Nevada Legislature and Colorado House

The five newly elected women, all Democrats, who helped their party regain control of the Senate: Jessie Danielson (from left), holding daughter Isabelle; Beth Kabza, Kerry Donovan, Brittany Pettersen, Tammy Story and Faith Winter.
