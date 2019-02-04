Most inmates with mental illness still wait for decent care

Nearly 800 Illinois inmates with serious mental illness have been transferred to Joliet Treatment Center and three similar treatment facilities. The campus includes single-story "dorms," a dining hall, a gym and a vocational building. It's also surrounded by two layers of barbed wire fencing.
Nearly 800 Illinois inmates with serious mental illness have been transferred to Joliet Treatment Center and three similar treatment facilities. The campus includes single-story "dorms," a dining hall, a gym and a vocational building. It's also surrounded by two layers of barbed wire fencing. 