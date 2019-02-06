Protests move to Alabama's Capitol after officer cleared in shooting death

Residents of Hoover, Ala., have been protesting for months over the shooting death of Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. On Tuesday, a report by the state attorney general exonerated the police officer who shot Bradford.
