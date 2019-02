The grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol are covered in snow Dec. 27, 2018.

Legislative leaders Melissa Hortman and Paul Gazelka discuss the key issues facing Minnesota.

DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park and Republican Senate Majority Leader of Nisswa met at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School February 6, 2019.

The event was moderated by MPR political reporter Brianna Bierschbach.