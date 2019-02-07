BB&T and SunTrust to merge, forming 6th-largest bank in the U.S.

BB&T and SunTrust announced plans to merge, in a deal worth some $66 billion. The deal is weighted toward BB&T, whose shareholders will own around 57 percent of the new bank.
