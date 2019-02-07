Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez releases Green New Deal outline

The Green New Deal legislation laid out by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey sets goals for some drastic measures to cut carbon emissions across the economy. In the process, it aims to create jobs and boost the economy.
