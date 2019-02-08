Propane may have fueled fatal Dakota County house explosion

In this photo provided by Dakota County Sheriff's Office, firefighters work the scene of house explosion Tuesday in Hastings. Minn. Sheriff's officials say the house explosion in Dakota County killed a woman and severely burned a man.

Fire officials say a fatal house explosion in Dakota County may have been fueled by propane.

The explosion south of Hampton killed a woman and severely burned a man early Tuesday. Deputies found a man wandering the scene of the blast with severe burns over much of his body. The man said he was looking for his wife.

The Randolph-Hampton Fire District said Thursday that Brian Suilmann was injured in the fire and was taken to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. The hospital reports he is in critical condition.

Authorities say there was one fatality. The Hennepin County medical examiner's office will identify the victim.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division is investigating the fire as a potential propane-fueled explosion, but the exact cause is still under investigation.