A horse is seen in the basement of a home in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

Police officers in a Twin Cities suburb likely were a bit skeptical late Friday when they received a report of a horse in a basement.

But sure enough, that's exactly what the officers in Inver Grove Heights found. A house with a horse? Of course, of course.

Authorities say a woman called police to report the strange intruder. Inver Grove Heights police found a pale-colored horse walking through various rooms as officers watched through windows from the outside; the department posted video of the incident to social media.

Never a dull moment in IGH!

Officers were dispatched for a “horse in a basement”. Horse in a basement?? Yeah, right!

Much to their surprise, there actually WAS a horse in the basement 😲

No horses or officers were hurt in this incident! pic.twitter.com/8jGFYdOw0K — IGH-Police (@IGHpdMN) February 9, 2019

Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft said the investigation is ongoing and it isn't clear how the horse got into the house, but he said the animal's owner came by to remove it.

A message on the police department's Facebook page read: "No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!"

The horse-in-a-house case comes five months after Inver Grove Heights police finally nabbed a "fugitive" goat that had been wandering the city for days.