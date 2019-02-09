Woman found dead at Blaine home; husband arrested after allegedly confessing to crime

Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine arrested a man late Friday after he allegedly killed his wife, then called 911 to report the crime.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office reported that the 911 call was placed at about 9:45 p.m. Officers who responded to the home in the 2700 block of 95th Avenue Northeast found 46-year-old Mary Jo Jansen dead in the home.

Police arrested Jansen's 46-year-old husband at the scene. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail pending formal charges.

The case remains under investigation; no further information was immediately available Saturday.