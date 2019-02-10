Two women found dead after report of gunshots in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are searching for suspects after two women were found dead in an apartment Saturday night.

Police said they received a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SE, across the Mississippi River from downtown Minneapolis, at about 10:30 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located two adult females in an apartment in the building who appear to have suffered gunshot wounds. These two females were deceased," police said in a news release. "The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."

Investigators have talked with several potential witnesses; crime lab personnel processed the scene.

The names of the women who died have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.