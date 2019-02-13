Butterflies vs. border wall: National Butterfly Center seeks restraining order

A Gulf fritillary butterfly perches on a flower at the National Butterfly Center, which is home to several endangered plants and threatened animals. The Center is asking a federal judge to block government officials from building a border wall on its property.
A Gulf fritillary butterfly perches on a flower at the National Butterfly Center, which is home to several endangered plants and threatened animals. The Center is asking a federal judge to block government officials from building a border wall on its property. 