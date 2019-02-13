Bugs vs. superbugs: Insects offer promise in fight against antibiotic resistance

Scientists have isolated a molecule with disease-fighting potential in a microbe living on a type of fungus-farming ant (genus <em>Cyphomyrmex). </em>The microbe kills off other hostile microbes attacking the ants' fungus, a food source.
